Lubbock restaurant owner says capacity increase made a difference in business

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Restaurants in Texas have been allowed to open at 75 percent capacity for one week now and a local restaurant owner says it’s boosting her businesses as she continues to keep a safe environment, saying she thinks more people feel comfortable out and about again.
“It’s definitely made a difference in our business. We have seen a lot more people coming through. We’re able to seat more of our tables and that’s exciting,” said Lisa West, the owner of Spanky’s on University Avenue in Lubbock and Double Nickel on Slide Road.
Spanky’s has been around for 38 years and although it’s a popular spot, West says like other restaurants in Lubbock, it took a hit when the pandemic forced restaurants to shut down and then slowly open back up. But, she says business is doing well again and much of the staff has been rehired.
“Yes. we added seats, booths, everything.”
This past week’s home football game against University of Texas brought an influx of people, but West says in years past it brought in more because this year the Jones Stadium only allows for 25 percent occupancy.
“It also limited the number of people that will travel. And so UT usually travels really well when we’re at home, so losing 75 percent of the seating capacity, it definitely affected us. But we’ve been here for 38 years, which makes a huge difference for us because we have a lot of loyal customers that still came through.”
Over at her other restaurant and steak house, Double Nickel, she says they’re also seeing the benefits of 75 percent capacity allowed inside.
“Because of the amount of seating we have, we are able to seat tables of ten, six feet apart and get up to 60 people in our private dining rooms for private parties and I think we are pretty much the only people in town that can offer that so that is exciting.”
Lisa says it’s been a joyous time for the fine-dining spot.
“It’s awesome. So many more of our regulars are coming back and we love seeing our guests.”
And she’s grateful for the customers at both spots, but looks forward to a future where restaurants can get back to 100 percent occupancy.
