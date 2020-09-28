MUCH cooler and gusty today

The tropics are very quiet. There currently are no named storms in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific basins. You can always get the latest with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App. After selecting radar, zoom out and pan the radar so you can see the Gulf Coast. If you don’t see icons and tracks for the storms, go to the Layers menu (lower right), then Overlays, and highlight the Active Tropical Track (or Tropical Track) icon.