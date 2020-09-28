MUCH cooler and gusty today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds overnight announced the arrival of much cooler air rushing into the KCBD viewing area. Highs today will be about 30 degrees below Saturday’s near record temperatures. Fall has returned. Weather, however, will be a quite a bit milder after today.
This morning will be partly cloudy, gusty, and chilly. Lows were mostly in the 40s and 50s. Winds will continue in a range of 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and MUCH cooler. Highs will range from the mid-60s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 70s in the southeastern viewing area. Winds early in the afternoon will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph, then late afternoon 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly fair, winds will drop off quickly after sunset, and it will be very chilly. Winds will diminish to about 2 to 12 mph.
It will be quite chilly tomorrow morning lows will range from the mid- and upper 30s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-40s in the eastern viewing area.
It will be much warmer Tuesday afternoon and more so Wednesday afternoon.
Another but weaker cold front will arrive Wednesday night, with yet another but weaker still arriving late next weekend.
Details are in the forecast section right here on our KCBD Weather Page. You’ll see it after closing this story and scrolling down just a bit.
Our sky remains a little hazy due to smoke from the western states' wildfires. Our more-than-usual reddish sunrises and sunsets are expected to continue.
The tropics are very quiet. There currently are no named storms in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific basins. You can always get the latest with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App. After selecting radar, zoom out and pan the radar so you can see the Gulf Coast. If you don’t see icons and tracks for the storms, go to the Layers menu (lower right), then Overlays, and highlight the Active Tropical Track (or Tropical Track) icon.
Lubbock Climatology
92°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, eleven degrees above the average high for the date. The September 27 record high is 100° (set in 1953).
For today, Lubbock’s average low is 54° and the high 81°. The record low is 36° (set in 1918) and the record high 98° (set in 1994).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 7:40 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:41 AM CDT.
