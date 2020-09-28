New information released about Plainview Allsup’s shooting, reward offered

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are recovering in a Lubbock hospital after a shooting in Plainview late Saturday night.
Plainview police were called to Allsup’s at 1307 W. 24th Street at 10:41 p.m. for a report of gunshots.
When police arrived, they found two people had been shot.
Police believe the shooting happened after an argument between the two victims and the gunman while outside of the convenience store.
The suspects drove away, but returned to open fire on another group.
Bullets hit the victim’s vehicle and several windows of the store.
Detectives are investigating and have identified potential suspects.
Plainview/ Hale County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $750 to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for this crime. Anyone with information should call 806-293-8477 (TIPS).
