Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, country music star and Lubbock-native Mac Davis is critically ill after undergoing heart surgery in Nashville.
- The 78-year-old singer’s family and friends, including Dolly Parton, are asking for prayers.
- Read more here: Singer-songwriter Mac Davis reported “critically ill” following heart surgery
Lubbock police identified the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed two motorcyclists in Central Lubbock two weeks ago.
- Police say 29-year-old Benjamin Ray Mitchell hit the motorcycle while going more than 100 mph.
- U.S. marshals arrested Mitchell last week in Michigan, where police say he admitted to leaving the scene of the crash.
- Read more here: Police identify suspect in motorcycle hit-and-run that killed 2 in Lubbock
A meeting is scheduled to take place this morning between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
- Their discussion is centered around a new $2.2 Trillion COVID relief bill finalized Monday night.
- This would provide another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, re-authorize small business lending and brings back a $600 weekly unemployment benefit program through January.
- Read more here: House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will meet for their first debate tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.
- Chris Wallace will host the debate, which will cover six previously selected topics.
- Read more here: Trump, Biden prepare to debate at a time of mounting crises
