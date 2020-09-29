Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Mac Davis critically ill, House puts together $2.2 billion stimulus bill, presidential debate set for tonight

By Michael Cantu | September 29, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 5:58 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, country music star and Lubbock-native Mac Davis is critically ill after undergoing heart surgery in Nashville.

Lubbock police identified the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed two motorcyclists in Central Lubbock two weeks ago.

A meeting is scheduled to take place this morning between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Their discussion is centered around a new $2.2 Trillion COVID relief bill finalized Monday night.
  • This would provide another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, re-authorize small business lending and brings back a $600 weekly unemployment benefit program through January.
  • Read more here: House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will meet for their first debate tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.

