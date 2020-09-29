Health main priority on fairgrounds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The rides are going and the vendors are serving at the Panhandle South Plains Fair.
Even during a pandemic, organizers still expect nearly the same amount of visitors that have been seen in the past. Organizers have been working since the summer to make sure the fair can continue on as smooth as possible.
Because of that, masks are required upon entry.
“We have plenty of signage about masks," the Fair’s General Manager, Jennifer Wallace, said. "It is required to get into the gate.”
- Hours
- 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday - Thursday
- 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
- Admission and parking fees are cash only
- Re-admission is not allowed
In order to have the fair this year, Wallace presented a 63-page plan to open up. Included were plans to close some areas, put out more than 150 hand sanitizing and washing stations, and require the proper six-foot social distancing at carnival rides and food areas.
However, once people are inside the gate masks become optional. That is only if there is not a large crowd gathered around a specific area.
Fair workers will also be on duty, monitoring spacing and crowd size.
“They kind of help go around and tell people, ‘hey, you know, there are crowds. Social distance or put your mask on,’” Wallace said.
With the fair ending on Saturday, Wallace said there has not been a huge decrease in visitors this year. In years past fair organizers have counted around 175,000 visitors and this year they expect that number to be a bit below that margin.
The biggest decrease this year has been in the number of non-profit food vendors. That is down about 35 percent.
“On a normal year, we have over 50 local non-profit organizations that come out,” Wallace said.
So, the food and activity variety may not be the same. But organizers continue to try and offer an experience as normal as possible.
“Our whole goal going into this was to provide a sense of normalcy for people," Wallace said. "To get out and have fun because everybody’s been cooped up.”
