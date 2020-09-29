KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bullet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bullet, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bullet is 9-month-old pittie mix who came to LAS as an owner-surrendered dog.
He is super playful and does well with other dogs. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Bullet’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Sept. 29, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
