Less than a week left to register to vote

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting begins in exactly two weeks. If you haven’t registered yet, here is everything you need to know on getting ready to vote in Lubbock.
Am I registered?
You can check your registration status here. Just check (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).
If you have recently changed addresses, then you must re-register.
How can I register?
- You can download and fill out the form here. Then print out the form and mail it or take it to the Lubbock County Elections office located at 1208 Cricket Street. It must be post marked before or on Oct. 5.
- You can go to a post office or local library to get an application. Then mail your form to the Lubbock County Elections office. It must be post marked before or on Oct. 5.
- You can head to the Lubbock County Elections office, where they will supply a form for you and process your application.
When is the Elections Office open?
It is open every week day until 5 P.M. On the last day to register, which is Monday Oct. 5, the office will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
I am registered, what else should I know?
If you are registered, but you’ve lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one. However, you don’t need your voter registration card to vote, but you do need a government issued ID to vote.
Early voting starts on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30, or you can vote on Election Day on Nov. 3.
