Lubbock man indicted on a charge of abandoning a 7-year-old child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Stephen Raylaron Montgomery, 31, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of abandoning a child, placing the child in imminent danger.
According to the police report, a 7-year-old child walked to a stripes convenience store on August 8, 2020 around 6 a.m.
The clerk called police. The child asked for help because "his daddy left him alone at home,” according to the police report.
The officer went to the apartment and the door was unlocked. The officer noted in the police report he smelled burnt marijuana.
No one was at the apartment.
The officer also noticed alcohol that would be easily accessible to the 7-year-old child.
The police officer found a cash counting machine, a digital scale with green leafy residue on it and a glass jar with green leafy residue inside of it.
Officers were not able to get in contact with Montgomery.
When officers ran Montgomery’s name, they found he had outstanding warrants.
When he arrived at the apartment, he said he didn’t leave the child alone and had a friend stay with the child, but would not provide the name of the person.
Montgomery told police he went to help a friend with a tire problem. He told police he was gone about two hours.
The child was released to the custody of a family member.
Stephen Raylaron Montgomery is not currently in jail at this time.
