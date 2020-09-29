Lubbock man indicted on charge of criminally negligent homicide after karaoke assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hector Lopez, 40, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
On Jan. 26, 2020, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the area for an unknown reason.
When they arrived, they found Leroy Gonzales, 53, had an open wound on the back of his head.
EMS arrived and took Gonzales to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced deceased the next evening at the hospital.
During the investigation, witnesses say they were playing on a karaoke machine when Lopez and Gonzales got mad at each other for unknown reasons. Lopez followed Gonzales outside and the argument continued. Another person went outside and found Gonzales on the ground, unresponsive.
Lopez left the house before police arrived.
Hector Lopez is not currently in jail at this time.
