Lubbock man indicted on a charge of failure to stop and render aid in a crash that caused injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Arturo Garcia, 54, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of failure to stop and render aid in a crash that caused injury.
The police report says on October 12, 2019, Garcia was in a crash that injured three people near 4th Street and Frankford Avenue just after 9 p.m.
When police arrived to the scene of the crash, a witness told the officer the suspect, Garcia, ran towards the Whataburger and while running, he threw a can of Miller Light in the roadway.
The officer found Garcia, who pulled away from the officer and mumbled, “I’m okay, I’m okay.”
Garcia tried to quickly walk away, so the officer tackled him on the grassy area.
Garcia told the officer he was coming from Cujo’s Sports Bar and he consumed several schooners of beer. He couldn’t tell the officer when he started drinking or exactly how much he drank.
Garcia was taken into custody.
The officer asked Garcia to participate in a field sobriety test. Garcia leaned on the patrol car for balance and was very apologetic.
He told the officer there was nothing he could do to slow down his vehicle after he looked up from his cell phone. He said it could not have been avoided.
He was booked into the Lubbock County Jail where he bonded out 14 hours later.
Richard Arturo Garcia is not currently in jail.
