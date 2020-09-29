One Class At A Time: Smyer Elementary teacher, South Plains College Foundation awarded $500

“It’s so wonderful to be able to see that SPC really has laid the foundation not only for educational success, while they’re attending, but then also be able to go and affect their communities in such positive ways,” Alumni Coordinator Stephanie Smith said. “For Britni to be able to share her experiences at South Plains College with third grade minds, and to already instill in them that mindset that they can do anything they want to do, that’s what we also encourage in our students, and we’re so glad to see that it’s going into the future as well.”