One Class At A Time: Smyer Elementary teacher, South Plains College Foundation awarded $500

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - Smyer Elementary School teacher Britni Bermea is the second 2020-2021 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“I was really shocked just because this is life for me,” Bermea said. “I definitely believe that if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life. I love what I do. I love math. I love the kids. I just felt very honored. I love my job and I feel like there’s no better job.”
Bermea teaches 3rd grade math. At times, you might not know they’re in math class because her way of teaching gets the students out of their chairs and moving to a math jingle.
“I am very active with my kids,” Bermea told KCBD. “They’re learning that I care about them. I want them to trust me. I just come in here and I do the best that I can. I wear really comfortable shoes because I never sit down. I’m always on the up. The kids, they see that. I definitely think that there are so many reasons to be happy. You can do it in math, too.”
The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Bermea chose the South Plains College Foundation.
“I went to South Plains, and it started my career,” Bermea said. “I graduated from Sundown High School, and I went to South Plains first thing after that. It really just opened up a bunch of doors for me. It’s a perfect junior college. I had great instructors. I had people that were always with their door open wanting to help me. I just want to give back to education so that in the future, maybe I can help somebody else achieve that goal, too.”
Donations to the SPC Foundation go to scholarship support.
“It’s so wonderful to be able to see that SPC really has laid the foundation not only for educational success, while they’re attending, but then also be able to go and affect their communities in such positive ways,” Alumni Coordinator Stephanie Smith said. “For Britni to be able to share her experiences at South Plains College with third grade minds, and to already instill in them that mindset that they can do anything they want to do, that’s what we also encourage in our students, and we’re so glad to see that it’s going into the future as well.”
Bermea said the funding she received makes a huge impact on her classroom, especially since teachers are often spending money from their own pocket. However, she said she’d give all her time and money for her kids.
“I want them to know that Mrs. Bermea loves them,” Bermea said holding back tears. “I want them to know that regardless of their circumstances, regardless of anything that they’re going through, once they walk in here and they walk in that door, I love them, and I believe in them.”
