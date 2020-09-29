Prisoner pleads guilty to threatening to bomb a Texas courthouse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who was being held in a Littlefield, Texas prison has pleaded guilty in federal court to sending a bomb threat to a courthouse in Conroe, Texas.
Justin Allen Wetzel, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday to sending the bomb threat through the mail.
Federal court documents show on April 27, 2020, Wetzel mailed a letter to a state district court in Conroe from his prison cell at the Texas Civil Commitment Center in Littlefield.
The letter is addressed to the 435th District Court.
The letter reads: “The health and safety code section 841. Civil commitment.... Illegal and unconstitutional!! I’ve done 15 yrs. on my 12 yr. sentence. This place here is a f****** prison. You crooks think were (sic) rendered harmless? Wrong!! The 435th district court of Conroe, TX shall make retribution with their lives! An associate of mine of a certain “organization” will place an undetectable BOMB in an unnamed location on an unnamed date in the month of May 2020, in the court bldg somewhere, near 435th. Not a joke!! My “Guy” is a pro, and is not to be underestimated. You will pay Your location: 301 N. Main st. is now The Devils Playground!! No negotiations.”
The letter is signed: The Devils Advocate and a drawing of a pentagram with three sixes is at the bottom of the letter.
After the courthouse received the letter, officials sent the letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety, who then contacted the United States Postal Inspection Service.
On May 15, 2020, a DPS agent and a Postal Inspector met with Wetzel at the prison in Littlefield. During that interview, Wetzel admitted he wrote the letter to scare those at the courthouse.
He told investigators if he wasn’t confined at the prison, he would follow through on his threat to bomb the court house. He told them he had experience with explosives and that blowing up the courthouse would bring him satisfaction.
According to the letter he sent the Montgomery County Courthouse, he has been in prison for “15 years on his 12 year sentence.”
He is a registered sex offender and was convicted of indecency with a child sexual contact.
According to public records, the victims were a 5 year old female, an 8 year old male and a 4 year old male.
He faces up to 10 years in prison and up to three years of supervised release for the bomb threat charge.
His sentencing date has not been set.
Wetzel is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held for US Marshals with no bond.
Has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since September 3, 2020
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.