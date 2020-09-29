Season’s chilliest, but warming up!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning is the chilliest here since the middle of April. This afternoon temperatures will rebound to near average and tomorrow to nearly ten degrees above average. Following that, however, two cold fronts. Here’s what to expect.
Up until this morning, the coldest temperature of the season (so far) was 41° on the morning of September 9. As of this writing, the Lubbock airport has been down to 38°. Outside of higher elevation weather stations, our region – the South Plains, Panhandle, and eastern New Mexico – was one of if not the coolest in the Lower 48 states.
The last time Lubbock was in the 30s was on April 18 (38°). The last freeze (measured at the Lubbock airport) was on April 14 (30°).
Today will be sunny with a slight breeze. Highs will range from the upper 70s west to the low 80s east. Winds generally will be from the west ranging from 5 to 15 mph early this morning and late this afternoon, and from about 10 to 20 mph mid-morning through mid-afternoon.
Tonight will be fair, winds will be light, the air will become chilly. Though not as chilly as this morning. Wednesday morning lows will range from the mid- and upper 40s west to the low 50s east.
Wednesday, too, will be sunny. It will begin very cool but end with a very warm afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The next cold front will slide through the area Wednesday night. It will result in little day-to-day change in low temperatures but will drop highs by up to ten degrees from Wednesday to Thursday afternoon.
Yet another cold front will arrive this weekend. Temperatures will warm ahead of the front and cool behind the front by about ten degrees.
Neither front, unfortunately, will be accompanied by precipitation.
Lubbock Climatology
Precipitation at the Lubbock airport this month so far is 1.04″, which is 1.33″ below the average for the month to date. The total for the year to date is 10.61″, which is 4.83″ below average.
70°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, eleven degrees above the average high for the date. The September 28 record high is 98° (set in 1994).
38° has been the low at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s September 29 average low is 54° and the high 80°. The record low is 33° (set in 1916) and the record high 97° (set in 1977 and tied in 2011).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 7:34 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:41 AM CDT.
