Warmer Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a chilly start to our Tuesday, it has been a very nice afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 70s and a few 80s.
In fact, the next 7 days look good for late September and early October weather for the region. The lows will remain on the chilly side, but the afternoons will either be in the 70s or 80s. The two warmest days will likely be tomorrow and again on Saturday.
Winds may be gusty on Thursday and again on Saturday but shouldn’t be as strong as those that occurred on early Monday morning.
As you look at our 7 day forecast you’ll notice that it will remain dry, even with two cold fronts moving through the region tomorrow and again on Saturday.
With the dry air remaining in place the nighttime lows will easily be colder than normal and the afternoon temps will easily warm to above normal temps for the same reason.
