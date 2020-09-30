Another weak cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Summer returned to the South Plains today as afternoon temperatures climbed into the low 90s in Lubbock. Across the area the afternoon highs were warmer than normal under mostly sunny skies.
There is a change on the way in the form of a cold front. That front will arrive overnight and Thursday will be slightly cooler with the afternoon temps falling back to the 70s and 80s for the area.
The first day of October will begin with northeast winds of 15-20 mph, sunny skies and 70s for the Lubbock area verses the 90s of Wednesday. Winds will remain from the east to northeast until late afternoon and speeds could top 15-20 mph in early afternoon.
This is another dry cold front and it means that overnight lows will remain the 40s through Friday morning under clear skies.
It will remain dry across the region through the weekend with continued sunny afternoons and mostly clear nights.
It does look like winds will be gusty again on Friday and will impact the area high school football games that evening.
The weekend will continue the trend of a very warm day, Saturday and then breezy and cooler the next day, but no rain.
The afternoon temperature in Lubbock may hit 90 degrees again, followed by 70s for Sunday afternoon.
