Before and after tonight’s cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will continue to rise today, ahead of a cold front tonight. Temperatures will dip slightly following the front but rebound quickly before the next cold front this weekend.
Yesterday we saw the first freezing temperature of the season in the KCBD viewing area. The Texas Tech Mesonet automated weather station near Muleshoe record a temperature of 31°.
It was the coldest morning of the season so far, including for Lubbock. The Lubbock airport reported a low of 38°. That’s five degrees above the record low and sixteen degrees below the average low for the date.
This morning there is much less of a chill with lows in the 40s and 50s.
This afternoon temperatures will climb well above average with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today also will be sunny. Winds generally will be light (in a range of about 5 to 15 mph)>
Tonight will be fair, winds will be light, and the air again will become chilly. A cold front will move through the viewing area before morning. Winds will gradually shift from the southeast to the northeast and temperatures.
This next cold front is not a strong one. On a one to five scale, with one the weakest, I would rate tonight’s cold front about a two. Thursday morning lows will range from the mid-40s northwest to the low 50s southeast.
Tomorrow, the first day of October, will be a little cooler, sunny, and a little breezy. Highs will range from the mid-70s to the low 80s.
Friday’s temperatures will peak in the 80s and Saturday’s from the mid-80s to the low 90s.
The second cold front I mentioned earlier is expected Saturday night. On my one to five scale this one looks like a two or three. That is, weak to moderate. Sunday’s highs are likely to be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Saturday’s.
Precipitation remains missing in my forecast. You can check it out -- anytime, by the way -- in the forecast section right here on our KCBD Weather Page. You’ll see it after closing this story and scrolling down just a bit.
