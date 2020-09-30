Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Mac Davis dies at 78, Moderna shows positive results from vaccine trials, Biden-Trump debate draws in viewers

By Michael Cantu | September 30, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, country music star Mac Davis has died.

Authorities say it could take months to purge a deadly amoeba from the Lake Jackson water supply, near Houston.

Moderna is reporting satisfactory results from its COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Grand jury proceedings from the Breonna Taylor case will be released today.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed repeatedly during their first presidential debate.

