Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, country music star Mac Davis has died.
- The Lubbock-native wrote songs for Elvis Presley before making it big with his own songs such as, “It’s Hard to be Humble.”
- Davis' wife says he will be buried in Lubbock.
- Read more here: Manager: Singer-songwriter Mac Davis has passed away, age 78
Authorities say it could take months to purge a deadly amoeba from the Lake Jackson water supply, near Houston.
- Residents are expected to remain under a boil water notice for three weeks after the death of a 6-year-old boy.
- Read more here: Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration in Brazoria Co. after deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson
Moderna is reporting satisfactory results from its COVID-19 vaccine trials.
- The company says older vaccine candidates are showing positive results.
- It is currently in the middle of its Phase III vaccine trials.
- Read more here: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults - study
Grand jury proceedings from the Breonna Taylor case will be released today.
- A judge ordered an audio recording of the presentation be made available to the public.
- The order came after a grand juror asked the information be released.
- Read the latest from Louisville, Kentucky, here: Court to release grand jury record in Breonna Taylor case
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed repeatedly during their first presidential debate.
- The two repeatedly insulted and interrupted each other while moderator Chris Wallace tried to keep order.
- The next debate will be Oct. 15 in Miami.
- Read more here: AP FACT CHECK: False claims flood Trump-Biden debate
