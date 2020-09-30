KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sandler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sandler, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sandler is a 2-year-old shepherd mix.
He gets along with people, dogs and cats, which is pretty rare. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Sandler’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Sept. 30, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
