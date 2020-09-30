WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock to host their weekly virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, September 30, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics being covered during the news conference included the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 208 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 293 recoveries and one additional death on Tuesday, September 29. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 11,952: 2,508 active, 9,315 listed as recovered and 129 deaths.
Staff at Texas Tech University are reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 as of September 28, bringing the total to 1,643 cases. The new cases consist of 47 students and 11 staff members. There were 45 new recovered cases reported, for a total of 1,383 recoveries.
