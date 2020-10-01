Another cooldown and Another warmup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds and cooler temps in the wake of the latest cold front. Winds have gusted to near or above 30 mph across the South Plains today. Lubbock’s top wind gust was 31 mph in the early in the day.
Also, cooler temps for the region with afternoon temps staying in the 70s for most of the area.
Winds will diminish around sunset tonight and be light and variable to start Friday morning. Winds will increase again through the day from the south at 15-20 mph.
It will be a breezy weekend with gusty northerly winds bringing another cooldown on Sunday with wind speeds of 15-20 mph and gusty at times.
The dry trend will continue through the weekend and unfortunately into late next week.
The afternoon highs will stay around the low 80s on Friday climbing to the mid to upper 80s over the area on Saturday.
Next week will bring warmer afternoons, but chilly nights as high pressure remains in control.
