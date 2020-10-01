Convalescent plasma drive takes place Thursday, Friday

By KCBD Staff | October 1, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 9:47 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Any person who has recovered from COVID-19 is being asked to donate their convalescent plasma.

University Medical Center and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center will host a plasma drive from 8 am. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday inside the UMC EMS Logistics Building at 4314 South Loop 289.

Potential donors who have questions are asked to either visit SouthTexasBlood.org, email Covid19_LBK@southtexasblood.org or call 210-731-5514.

The average convalescent plasma donation provide enough for three doses and a donor can give every four days. The donation process usually takes about 60-to-90 minutes.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center says, the plasma contains antibodies that cause COVID-19. That could provide passive immunity to some patients with severe forms of the virus.

