Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock says the recent jump in COVID-19 cases is no longer because of college students.
- The health department is seeing more community spread cases because people are not wearing masks, washing their hands and avoiding social gatherings.
- The health department also adds the recent cases of COVID are comparable to state metropolitan cities.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 173 new cases, 342 new recoveries on Wednesday
Texas Tech released details of a review of its softball program that led to the resignation of Coach Adrian Gregory.
- The review raised concerns about alleged grabbing incidents and a toxic culture.
- Gregory said she addressed each issue immediately, but felt it was in the team’s best interest to step down.
- Read more here: Texas Tech University releases program review after softball coach’s resignation, Gregory responds
The massive wildfires in California continue to burn throughout the state.
- So far, a total of 3.9 million acres have burned.
- Firefighters have made progress and contained one massive wildfire but they continued to try and get control of another 26.
- Read more here: 4th person killed in devastating California wildfire
Tens of thousands of airline workers could lose their jobs today as federal restrictions on job cuts and furloughs expire.
- Airline executive are urging Congress to pass another bailout package for the industry.
- Read more here: American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid
Changes are coming to the remaining presidential debates.
- The commission on presidential debates says it will add new format changes to ensure a more orderly discussion of the topics.
- The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct 15 in Miami.
- Read more here: Debate commission says it will make changes to format
