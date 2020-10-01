Fall and Winter Irrigation Restrictions Effective Oct. 1

Provided by City of Lubbock
The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions go into effect Thursday, October 1, 2020, and continue through March 31, 2021.
Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.
Irrigation Time of Day
• On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is only allowed when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit
Other Year-Round Restrictions
• Irrigate landscape only during your two assigned days per week
• Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:
Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday
Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday
Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday and Saturday
• Irrigate landscape without runoff
• Do not irrigate during precipitation events
• Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week
Winter Irrigation Tips
• Winterize your irrigation system and equipment before the first freeze to prevent leaks and costly repairs
• Install rain and freeze sensors to prevent your irrigation system from running when temperatures drop below freezing
• Insulate irrigation and any above ground pipes, valves, draining pipes and backflow preventers
• Insulate pipes under your pier and beam home
If you need assistance, contact a licensed irrigator or plumber for assistance to winterize your home.
“All of the City’s water conservation measures assist in delaying costly water supply projects which saves our customers money in the long-term,” said Director of Water Utilities Aubrey Spear. “The City of Lubbock commends its customers for the significant amount of water that has been conserved over the past decade. We ask that all residents and businesses continue to be considerate and efficient with their water usage in an effort to conserve water and reduce overall demand so we can preserve our water supplies for many decades to come. Effective water conservation is a long-term continuous effort.”