Fall and Winter Irrigation Restrictions Effective Oct. 1

“All of the City’s water conservation measures assist in delaying costly water supply projects which saves our customers money in the long-term,” said Director of Water Utilities Aubrey Spear. “The City of Lubbock commends its customers for the significant amount of water that has been conserved over the past decade. We ask that all residents and businesses continue to be considerate and efficient with their water usage in an effort to conserve water and reduce overall demand so we can preserve our water supplies for many decades to come. Effective water conservation is a long-term continuous effort.”