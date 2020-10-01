Helping Texas Tech Fight Childhood Cancer

Now, this plea from Dr. Pat Reynolds, a Pediatric Oncologist and Director of the Repository, “I understand that funding for childhood cancer is down by 50% right now because of the pandemic and that’s not surprising but this is really going to put a crimp on moving these new therapies forward. so it’s so important for people to help reverse this as much as they can. This is the time when we really need to pay attention to that. I know there are so many spending money on political causes but this is where you can really save some lives and these children are all races, all creeds, all ethnic groups. They need your help.”