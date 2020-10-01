KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nikki

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nikki, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Nikki is a 5-year-old lab.
She loves to chill on the couch and cuddle, so she will make a good movie-watching buddy. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Nikki’s adoption fees for Thursday, Oct. 1, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bullet
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.