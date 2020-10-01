$1.5 million grant awarded for Levelland rail park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to the City of Levelland to make improvements to the Levelland Industrial Rail Park.
This grant is awarded through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The focus is to make improvements needed to expand manufacturing and business ventures in a specific area called an Opportunity Zone.
The idea behind an Opportunity Zone grant is to award money to an area that is considered economically distressed.
This grant through the EDA will also be matched with more than $1.5 million in local funds. It is expected to create 25 more jobs and generate around $2 million in private investments.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.