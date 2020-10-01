No straight-ticket voting for Texas’ 2020 election, federal appeals court says

Democratic groups, as well as the Texas Alliance for Retired Americans, had fought to keep the one-punch option in place for this election, arguing it would speed up lines at polling places, meaning voters would spend less time risking exposure to the coronavirus. They also argued eliminating it would disproportionately affect voters of color and lead to voter drop-off — when voters do not complete their full ballots — especially in the state’s big cities, Democratic strongholds where ballots can stretch on and on.