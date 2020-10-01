Remains identified as missing homeless woman

38-year-old Vicki Gray was last seen on June 6
By KCBD Staff | October 1, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 12:17 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the remains of 38-year-old Vicki Gray, who was last seen on June 6, 2019.

Police said the remains were found on May 16 at 8100 FM 835. A cause of death has not been determined.

The area where the remains were found is southwest of Buffalo Springs Lake. That is where someone came upon human remains in May, according to Lubbock police.

More than one year ago, police said a person of interest, 31-year-old Timothy Edens, was arrested on outstanding municipal court warrants. However, charges related to Gray’s disappearance were not pressed against Edens.

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for anyone with information on Gray to call Det. Jordan Bonds at 806-300-6621 or Det. Ylanda Pena at 806-300-6714.

