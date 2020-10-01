Woman killed in Thursday afternoon collision on Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One woman has died after a collision involving a suburban and a pickup on Slaton Highway.
One other person was injured but the extent of their injuries is not know as of 3 p.m.
The wreck happened between 1585 and CR 7500 on Thursday afternoon.
DPS tells us the driver of a white truck towing another truck on a trailer was traveling eastbound when they came upon a construction zone with crews parked on the side of the road.
The white pickup tried to swerve to keep from striking the truck and collided with a suburban in the eastbound lanes.
The woman, a passenger in the suburban, died from her injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Traffic was disrupted on Slaton Highway east and westbound
Eastbound lanes were backed up, westbound lanes were completely closed as of 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.