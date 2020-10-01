Woman killed in Thursday afternoon collision on Slaton Highway

Traffic has been disrupted on Slaton Highway east and westbound after a wreck between 1585 and CR 7500. (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff | October 1, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 3:17 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One woman has died after a collision involving a suburban and a pickup on Slaton Highway.

One other person was injured but the extent of their injuries is not know as of 3 p.m.

The wreck happened between 1585 and CR 7500 on Thursday afternoon.

DPS tells us the driver of a white truck towing another truck on a trailer was traveling eastbound when they came upon a construction zone with crews parked on the side of the road.

The white pickup tried to swerve to keep from striking the truck and collided with a suburban in the eastbound lanes.

The woman, a passenger in the suburban, died from her injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Traffic has been disrupted on Slaton Highway east and westbound after a wreck between 1585 and CR 7500. (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Traffic has been disrupted on Slaton Highway east and westbound after a wreck between 1585 and CR 7500. (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Eastbound lanes were backed up, westbound lanes were completely closed as of 2 p.m.

