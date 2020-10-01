Two Texas Syndicate members sentenced to combined 50 years for drug trafficking

Jose Daniel Flores, aka “Cuate,” 43, was sentenced to 360 months in prison after pleading guilty in March to intent to distribute heroin. Gabriel Sepulveda Manriquez, aka “Pistolas,” 50, was sentenced to 248 months in prison after his June guilty plea to intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.