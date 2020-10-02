City of Lubbock honored by local veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of local veterans groups honored the City of Lubbock in a ceremony at Silent Wings Museum on Friday. The groups wanted to thank city leaders for their commitment and dedication to local and area veterans.
The ceremony was, “to honor and thank the city of Lubbock for their work in supporting the construction of the regional monument of courage over at Huneke Park, next to the war memorial that’s there,” said Steve Oien, Commander for Chapter 0900 military order of the Purple Heart in Lubbock.
Several groups teamed up to honor the city for its role in supporting local veterans. Members of The Local veterans' groups, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466, and the local American Legion gathered for the ceremony.
“The city was there and supported every step and made sure that those departments that needed to have a say in our project actually met with us as soon as possible,” said Benny Guerrero, Commander with Lubbock’s VFW.
During the ceremony, Lubbock City Council Member Steve Massengale was presented with an autographed picture of the ‘Raising of The Flag’ in Iwo Jima in 1945.
The picture was signed by veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams who was there as the flag was being raised on Mount Suribachi. Williams is the only surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the battle.
“He’s made it his life’s mission to actually support the fallen by honoring those families, those Gold Star families,” Guerrero said. “The reason for that, the picture dedication, today’s his (Williams') birthday, and two is that he told a story one day of how this young kid, which was he, delivered Western Union messages to families. He didn’t know what those messages were, he would just deliver them during World War II. Then realized that he was giving death notices to the families of the fallen.”
“It’s his way of honoring those who served. He is also the founder for the Gold Star, Family Foundation. He sponsors the creation and construction of monuments throughout the United States to honor and remember our Gold Star families, those families who lost a loved one in combat,” Oien said.
“It’s awesome to have a piece of history. one in a portrait and two, in an American legend, who will never die. We’ll always remember the service and sacrifice of Woody Williams,” Guerrero said.
Guerrero said Lubbock is one of the “friendliest cities to veterans and their families.”
“One of the biggest reasons we actually admire and respect the city council is that they have a veterans advisory committee. Me and commander Oien sit on that committee and we can actually then steer the city into what concerns our veterans have,” Guerrero said. “We are so proud of that committee.”
Massengale said the picture will hang in Citizens Tower.
The group says they’re also working to bring a national cemetery to the city. There are currently five national cemeteries in the state and 150 in the nation.
