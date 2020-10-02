Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

President Trump tests positive for COVID, Abbott rolls out mail-in ballot restriction, 89-year-old dead after crash

By Michael Cantu | October 2, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 5:58 AM

On Daybreak Today, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

An 89-year-old woman died in a crash on Highway 84 near Slaton.

The CEO of Moderna says the company’s vaccine will definitively be available tot he public in late-March or early-April.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order limiting the number of locations voters can drop off mail-in ballots.

Airlines began furloughing about 30,000 workers after Congress failed to pass a new bailout plan.

