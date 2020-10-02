Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
- The first couple are being monitored by the White House medical Team.
- President Trump’s top aid, Hope Hicks, also tested positive.
- Read more here: President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
An 89-year-old woman died in a crash on Highway 84 near Slaton.
- The Department of Public Safety says the driver of a pickup truck swerved to avoid a construction vehicle, crossed the median and hit an SUV Thursday afternoon.
- The other people in the SUV were also injured.
- Read that story here: Woman killed in Thursday afternoon collision on Slaton Highway
The CEO of Moderna says the company’s vaccine will definitively be available tot he public in late-March or early-April.
- The proper channel to get the general-use approval cannot start until at least the beginning of the year.
- However, if it is approved for emergency use, vulnerable populations and healthcare workers could get it before the year is over.
- Read more here: Moderna chief says Covid-19 vaccine won’t be widely available before late March
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order limiting the number of locations voters can drop off mail-in ballots.
- Abbott said the move is to increase safety.
- Critics are calling it a form of voter suppression.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune: Gov. Greg Abbott limits counties to one absentee ballot drop-off location, bolstering GOP efforts to restrict voting
Airlines began furloughing about 30,000 workers after Congress failed to pass a new bailout plan.
- A prior stimulus package prevented layoffs, but those restrictions ended on Thursday.
- Read more here: American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid
