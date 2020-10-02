End Zone Player Profile: Alex Lack

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian quarterback Alex Lack’s senior year has been different from most high school quarterbacks. Instead of focusing on having the best individual season he can have to make it to the next level, the culture around him has taken his approach to another level.
“Coach Softley, he’s kind of built all of us this way," said Lack. "You know like we’re selfless people. Over the summer we had like a leadership group. And our three s’s were selfless, sacrifice, and service. You know that’s what it takes to be a leader, those three s’s. We broke it down into just these simple; And you know selfless being one of those I think it’s a big part in being a leader and now it’s a big part of who I am. I just love to serve these guys cause I know they’re going to turn around and give it all right back to me.”
Eagles’ head coach, Chris Softley led those summer workshops to identify his leaders on the team and continue to push their culture forward.
“Seniors clean up the bus, seniors clean up the locker room, seniors clean up the pads," he said. "We don’t do any of the freshman initiation, or freshmen do this, freshmen do that. You know we serve. We try to out serve each other. Coaches need to lead in that way as well. And so selfless, sacrificial, and servant hearted is exactly what we’re trying to get at them to embody.”
But these lessons are not new to Lack. They’ve been engraved in him since he began attending Lubbock Christian School. Last season as a junior, he stepped away from the quarterback position to allow one of his teammates to shine in his last season with the team.
Lack said, “I wanted to play and you know we all trusted Alex (Timmons), so I thought you know it’d just be better for the team if I made the switch. Alex would just be more comfortable and just know that everyone knows that he’s the guy. He can do it, and I think it worked out really really well for (us). You know him being the guy for us.”
Coach Softley said it’s mentalities like that, that will help Lack play at the next level after high school.
“He realizes very quickly that team success is paramount. And that first comes team success, and then comes individual success. And he wants to pursue a career in football and he knows that, the best way to do it is not to have a I’m going to get mine attitude, but to have an how can I serve, how can I help,” said Softley.
This year Lack has taken a leap into an even bigger leadership role at Lubbock Christian. He opted to not only lead the Eagles on the football field, but also off the gridiron by becoming the student body president.
“I feel like I was kind of called to it," he said. "Our football culture kind of extends outside of football. You know where it’s expected of us. We’re expected to live above the standard and just above reproach. So just seeing guys being able to put that. And I’ve always admired that and wanted to be able to give back in the same way.”
His parents and coaches supported the decision, but were impressed with the way he stepped into the position as someone who wasn’t the loudest voice on the football field.
Softley said, “Alex is more of an introvert, so the question is, ok are you ready for the challenges that come with having to speak in front of your peers, having to prepare talks, and having things go bad and really be on your shoulders. Well once we had that and he had a full awareness of coach I’m ready to accept that. That really kind of swells my heart up because it shows you the growth he’s had even as a young man, maybe even a little bit more introverted now being able to take a huge role in the school of paramount importance to be able to serve again his classmates.”
Lack said his ability to plan things in advance has helped him excel as the student body president. But when it comes to his future, he knows he wants football to be in it, but has not planned out the steps along the way.
