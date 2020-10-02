End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday Oct. 2.
Big Spring vs Littlefield (canceled)
Morton vs SpringLake-Earth (canceled)
Trinity Christian vs Colleyville Covenant (Saturday)
Lubbock Titans vs Stephenville Faith (Saturday)
Wichita Christian 54, All Saints 44
Lubbock Christian 52, Weatherford Christian 13
Happy 54, Meadow 0
Lazbuddie 28, Kress 22
Spur 48, Whiteface 0
Jayton 48, Roby 0
Lefors 0, Turkey Valley 45
Anton 56, Paducah 6
Ropes 28, Crosbyton 16
Canyon 41, Levelland 0
Follett 52, Silverton 13
Denver City 49, Lamesa 14
Seminole 28, Monahans 21
Tulia 47, Dimmitt 18
Motley County 46, Petersburg 20
Coronado 28, Lubbock-Cooper 0
Slaton 19, Kermit 8
Wilson 57, Cotton Center 12
Shallowater 57, Brownfield 16
Sweetwater 47, Snyder 28
Ralls 46, New Home 15
Sudan 46, Plains 14
Lubbock 28, Fort Stockton 12
Frenship 49, Burleson Centenial 42
Olton 54, Smyer 28
Rule 54, Lorenzo 47
Bushland 46, Estacado 7
Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6
Lockney 51, Memphis 22
Wellman-Union 68, Loop 45
Hermleigh 55, Bronte 6
Klondike 74, Whitharral 28
Ira 72, Loraine 26
Nazareth 74, White Deer 50
Abilene Christian 44, Kingdom Prep 32
Abilene Wylie 24, Monterey 6
Christ The King 57, Dawson 49
Rotan 76, Hart 26
