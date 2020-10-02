End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 2

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 2
By Pete Christy | October 2, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 10:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday Oct. 2.

Big Spring vs Littlefield (canceled)

Morton vs SpringLake-Earth (canceled)

Trinity Christian vs Colleyville Covenant (Saturday)

Lubbock Titans vs Stephenville Faith (Saturday)

Wichita Christian 54, All Saints 44

Lubbock Christian 52, Weatherford Christian 13

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 2 (Part 2)

Happy 54, Meadow 0

Lazbuddie 28, Kress 22

Spur 48, Whiteface 0

Jayton 48, Roby 0

Lefors 0, Turkey Valley 45

Anton 56, Paducah 6

Ropes 28, Crosbyton 16

Canyon 41, Levelland 0

Follett 52, Silverton 13

Denver City 49, Lamesa 14

Seminole 28, Monahans 21

Tulia 47, Dimmitt 18

Motley County 46, Petersburg 20

Coronado 28, Lubbock-Cooper 0

Slaton 19, Kermit 8

Wilson 57, Cotton Center 12

Shallowater 57, Brownfield 16

Sweetwater 47, Snyder 28

Ralls 46, New Home 15

Sudan 46, Plains 14

Lubbock 28, Fort Stockton 12

Frenship 49, Burleson Centenial 42

Olton 54, Smyer 28

Rule 54, Lorenzo 47

Bushland 46, Estacado 7

Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6

Lockney 51, Memphis 22

Wellman-Union 68, Loop 45

Hermleigh 55, Bronte 6

Klondike 74, Whitharral 28

Ira 72, Loraine 26

Nazareth 74, White Deer 50

Abilene Christian 44, Kingdom Prep 32

Abilene Wylie 24, Monterey 6

Christ The King 57, Dawson 49

Rotan 76, Hart 26

