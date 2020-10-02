KCBD mourns loss of longtime newsman

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A personal note from KCBD, in the loss of a former employee who helped shape our newsroom for nearly 40 years. Ralph Shelton died Thursday, Oct. 1.
He graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in Journalism, but Karin and Abner say he was just born with an innate sense of good news judgement and flawless writing.
He began here as a reporter and became the first Executive Producer.
After retiring from KCBD, he continued his writing skills in the information office at Texas Tech.
Now, we learn that this longtime leader in the newsroom was, in his younger years, an Admiral in the Texas Navy.
Ralph was a loyal employee, a wonderful teacher and an invaluable mentor to Abner and me.
If anybody had a question about grammar, Ralph always knew the answer. He also knew everybody in town.
Even after he retired, we would call him with questions every once in a while.
Ralph Shelton will not be forgotten in our newsroom.
Our deepest condolences to his wife Shirley. Ralph and Shirley recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Together, they were great role models.
Ralph Shelton was 87.
