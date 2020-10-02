KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Betty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Betty, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Betty is a1-year-old shepherd mix.
She arrived at the shelter with a broken tail but now she has a bobtail. Staff says surgery has made her even happier. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Betty’s adoption fees for Friday, Oct. 2, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
