LFR responds to fire at vacant structure on 37th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Units with Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of 37th street on Friday, extinguishing the fire in about 20 minutes.
LFR says fire crews arrived on scene to a vacant residential structure with smoke coming from the roof. The majority of the fire damage was contained in the attic and the inside suffered smoke and water damage.
No injuries have been reported at this time, the Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause.
