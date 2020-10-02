Littlefield man receives 6.5 year sentence for possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of Texas, James Wesley Hendrix, delivered a sentence of 78 months for a Littlefield man arrested in 2018 for possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minor.
John Lewis Mangles, 55 of Littlefield pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography charge on September 24, 2020.
On February 21, 2018, a New Mexico internet crimes against children undercover officer was conducting operations online.
The officer located a particular IP address that appeared to be sharing images of child pornography.
The officer downloaded one file from the IP address. The file contained 25 images of an adult male engaging in sexual intercourse with a small, prepubescent child, including a video.
In March of 2018, law enforcement continued their investigation and learned the IP address was located in Littlefield, Texas and belonged to John Lewis Mangles.
FBI went to Mangles' home and questioned him. Mangles admitted to looking at pornography and seeing images that looked young.
Mangles admitted to using platforms online to download movies and would sometimes search the term “young."
Mangles told the investigators he viewed child pornography containing children as young as 12.
Forensic investigation revealed there were 1,087 images of child pornography on an SD card and two on a cell phone.
At least one was of a child who was not yet 12-years-old.
Mangles is currently on hold for U.S. Marshals in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
