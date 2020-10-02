LPD Seeking Information in Wednesday 51st St. Shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say officers are seeking information related to an aggravated assault that occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on September 30, in the south alley of the 2100 block of 51st Street.
According to LPD, the victim previously agreed to meet the suspect to fight, and both met in the alley. During the altercation, several additional suspects got out of a vehicle, pointed guns at the victim and told him to get off of the suspect.
LPD says the victim walked away from the area and heard gunshots. 26-year-old Joseph Flores then ran to the first victim’s location claiming that he was shot. Flores was seriously injured and transported to University Medical Center in a private vehicle.
Anyone with information on the case or suspects is urged to contact Det. Joshua Conklin at (806) 775-2843 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
