Mac Davis to be buried in Lubbock on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A private funeral will be taking place on Monday, October 5, for legendary performer Mac Davis at the Lubbock Cemetery.
Though the ceremony will be family only, fans of Davis are invited to pay respects as the funeral motorcade arrives by lining up at the Lubbock Cemetery entrance before 1 p.m., Monday.
In lieu of flowers, fans are asked to send donations to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity for musicians and music industry professionals in times of need.
