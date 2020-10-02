Slaton Bakery backs Homemade for Vanilla Wafers to add levity to campaign season

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - In a bid to add some fun to what’s become a tense campaign season, the Slaton Bakery is backing a candidate in the race for the best vanilla wafers. They believe “Homemade” is that winning candidate.
“We noticed everybody had a sign out,” Owner Chad Wilson said. “It seems like if you were running for anything from dog catcher to senator, to president, there was a sign out. I thought it’d be fun to have our own. This year, with things like they are and the political climate being very tense, we thought it would be a great time to kind of bring some laughter and some lightness to the campaign season.”
The bakery is offering supporters campaign signs, buttons and a letter from the candidate, which outlines his platform. The letter says that platform is not “stale.”
“That’s our main goal for this campaign is not just to bring a little awareness to our brand, but mainly to bring smiles to people here in West Texas and all throughout the state,” Wilson said.
The letter points out the cookie’s qualities and urges voters to not cast their ballot based on Red or Blue but “Golden Brown.”
“Our vanilla wafers have been one of our longest-made items,” Wilson said. “It’s one of the oldest recipes in Texas. We never change ingredients, never add any preservatives, anything like that. So, they’re just a staple that everybody loves around here.”
If you’d like to offer your support, the Slaton Bakery is hosting a campaign rally on Saturday, October 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but no real politics are allowed.
