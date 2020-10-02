Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another nice, but windy day, for the South Plains. Once again afternoon temps climbed to the low to mid 80s with some clouds and sunshine as a mix.
Heading into the weekend it will remain sunny, with a few clouds, along with highs in the 80s on Saturday.
However, another weak cold front will bring gusty northeast winds and a slight drop in temperatures by early Sunday morning and afternoon.
The front will likely roll through Lubbock between late morning and about noon. Winds will increase from the northeast and could gust near 30 mph, as they did today.
I expect the highs to still make it to the low to mid 80s along and ahead of the front. However, the northern South Plains will only make it to the mid 70s while the southern communities will be around 90 degrees.
This is another dry cold front so no rain just cooler temperatures. The lows on Sunday morning will fall back to the mid 40s in Lubbock.
Looking ahead to next week, it will remain sunny and warm in the afternoons with cool 40s for most of the overnights.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.