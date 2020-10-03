Game Preview: Tech Set for First Road Test at KSU

Texas Tech opened its season with a win for the 17th time in the past 18 years after topping Houston Baptist, 35-33, on Sept. 12. It also marked the 21-consecutive season where the Red Raiders have won their home opener. The Red Raiders followed with a 63-56 setback against No. 8 Texas this past weekend where Texas Tech scored its most points all-time in the series with the Longhorns. The two teams combined for 119 points, the most since Tech and Oklahoma scored a combined 125 in 2015, which remains a program record.