2 Lubbock residents killed in Nolan County crash

NOLAN COIUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people from Lubbock have been killed in a crash in Nolan County.
KTXS is reporting it was head-on collision about 15 miles south of Sweetwater.
They say two vehicles, a Nissan Murano and a Ford Taurus, crashed on Highway 153 around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
DPS tells KTXS that the Taurus was headed north and drove into the southbound lanes.
The Lubbock man and woman were in the Murano as it was struck.
The driver of the Ford Taurus also died at the scene. No identities have been released as of Saturday night.
