Suspect in custody after Saturday morning shooting in Seminole

Seminole police patch
By KCBD Staff | October 3, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 4:33 PM

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is now in custody after a Saturday morning shooting in Seminole.

Police were called to Seminole Memorial Hospital, where 40-year-old Eddie Lee Rodriquez had gunshot wounds to his hand and leg.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Carlsbad. They got the call around 7 a.m. and identified the shooter as 38-year-old Johan Klassen Klassen.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Klassen, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.

Klassen was located in the 300 block of County Road 306 and taken into custody around 2 p.m., with assistance from the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office.

Klassen is in the Gaines County Detention Center as of Saturday afternoon.

