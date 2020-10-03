Suspect in custody after Saturday morning shooting in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is now in custody after a Saturday morning shooting in Seminole.
Police were called to Seminole Memorial Hospital, where 40-year-old Eddie Lee Rodriquez had gunshot wounds to his hand and leg.
Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Carlsbad. They got the call around 7 a.m. and identified the shooter as 38-year-old Johan Klassen Klassen.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Klassen, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
Klassen was located in the 300 block of County Road 306 and taken into custody around 2 p.m., with assistance from the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office.
Klassen is in the Gaines County Detention Center as of Saturday afternoon.
