Wind and cooler temps on the way for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another gusty day coming up for the region as another cold front moves across the area. It’s a dry cold front so a few clouds and plenty of sunshine to offset the cooler air with the front.
As the front moves south through the day the winds will turn to the north and will average between 15-25 mph with some possible stronger gusts along and off of the caprock.
It will still be a warm day for the area with temps in the low to mid 70s from Muleshoe to Plainview, around 80 degrees from Morton to Lubbock to Dickens. The communities from Denver City to Post and Jayton will experience highs in the low to maybe mid 80s until the cooler air arrives.
It will be colder behind the front tonight as Lubbock falls back to the mid 40s. From Muleshoe to Matador the lows will drop closer to the 40 degree mark.
Sunday will be sunny, breezy and highs for all of the area will remain in the 70s.
No rain for the weekend and still looks dry through next week.
Have a great weekend and GO RED RAIDERS!!
