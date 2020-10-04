Local weather: Not much of a bounce

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring and Fall are transition seasons. In Spring we transition from a dominate cool pattern to one that is warm and in Fall, of course, from a dominate warmer to cooler pattern. Wide swings in temperature over short periods are typical. This time of year that can mean quite a warm up before and quite a cool down after cold fronts.
We’ve seen a few strong fronts and a number of weak fronts so far. In the coming week, however, expect little change in our weather. Even with a weak cold front early Tuesday.
Skies will be mostly fair. Winds will generally be light except for short breezy periods. Highs will bounce around from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. That’s not much of a bounce. Lows will vary from near 50 degrees to the mid-50s. About as much bounce as a flat basketball.
And no rain is in sight. Drought conditions have worsened across much of the KCBD viewing area and are likely to increase. You can view the current Drought Monitor as well as the temperature and precipitation outlooks through December on my Steve Divine KCBD Facebook page.
The next potential change of significance may arrive around Sunday or Monday of next week. Based on data today, I would expect our weekend to be quite warm to hot, with increasing winds Sunday. Stay tuned and of course keep an eye on forecast here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App - free from your app/play store.
