City to host public hearing on impact fees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council is set to hear from the public on impact fees this week. The idea of imposing impact fees has propmpted strong reaction from some.
The council will have a public hearing starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Lubbock City Council chambers inside Citizens Tower at 1314 Ave K.
The Capital Improvement Advisory Committee presented its recommendations to the council a few weeks ago.
The impact fees would be a fee for developers whose projects increase demand for city services. Some developers say that cost would just be passed on to areas like housing costs.
Other activist say this would prevent development in certain areas of Lubbock.
Specific information on the public hearing can be found on the city’s website here.
