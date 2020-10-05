Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, President Donald Trump’s medical team says he continues to improve, is up and moving and could be discharged from the hospital today.
- The president has not had any fever since Friday morning.
- The White House physicians would not directly answer whether the president had any signs of pneumonia or lung damage.
- Read more here: Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Today is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming November elections.
- Registration has to be done in person or by mail, it cannot be done online.
- Voter registration information can be found at VoteLubbock.org.
The funeral for 78-year-old Lubbock-native and musician Mac Davis will take place today in Lubbock.
- Fans are welcome to pay their respects during a motorcade procession along Canyon Lakes Driver, east of Martin Luther Kind Boulevard.
- Anyone interested is asked to line up around 12:15 p.m.
- Get a detailed look here: Mac Davis to be buried in Lubbock on Monday
The Department of Public Safety has identified the woman killed in a crash 15 miles south of Sweetwater.
- That was on Saturday afternoon. DPS says 25-year-old Crystal Yepe drove into oncoming traffic and hit a couple from Bandera.
- All three died at the scene.
- Read more here: Lubbock woman killed in head-on collision in Nolan County
A new day is dawning on the U.S. Supreme Court today and it begins with a vacant seat.
- Among the issues the high court is scheduled to take up this term are the Affordable Care Act and religious liberty.
- Meanwhile, the senate hearing to confirm Amy Coney Barrett are expected to begin Oct. 12.
- Read more here: Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term
