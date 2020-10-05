END ZONE TEAM OF THE WEEK: Coronado Mustangs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sixth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Coronado Mustangs.
In their week two matchup against the Lubbock Cooper Pirates, Coronado won 28-0 to improve to an impressive (2-0) start with big wins over local teams.
The Mustangs played a complete game, shutting out a Pirate team that’s expected to have another deep run this season. Mississippi State commit Sawyer Robertson continues to lead the dangerous offense and spreading the ball around to their specialist.
While the defense is growing more confident as the season goes on, already holding 6A Frenship to 14 and again leaving Lubbock Cooper scoreless.
Next week, Coronado will return to Plains Capital Park to host the Odessa Bulldogs.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.